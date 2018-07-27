You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India way behind in happiness rankings despite logging high GDP, says former president Pranab Mukherjee

Business Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 11:07:05 IST

Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday despite the country having high gross domestic product (GDP) growth and being among the top economic powers, it is "way behind" in the overall happiness ranking.

India occupies the 133rd place (according to a world survey) in overall happiness ranking in 2018, Mukherjee said.

He said this was so in spite of the impressive GDP numbers, high average life expectancy, which went up from 31.4 years (in four years after Independence) to 68 years at present, and a quantum jump in foodgrain production since 1947.

File photo of Pranab Mukherjee. PTI image

File photo of Pranab Mukherjee. PTI image

"This (poor happiness ranking) indicates lack of holistic approach towards development... Quest for happiness is closely tied with the quest for sustainable development - a culmination for human well being, social inclusion and environmental sustainability," Mukherjee said at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event here.

He said there should be focus on social welfare and mental well-being of people, along with thrust on economic development.

The former president also said economic activity should not be limited to profit-making alone, but "one has to consider about the planet and people for laying a strong foundation of industrial development and growth".


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:07 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores