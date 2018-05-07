You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India urges ADB to focus more on West Asia and South Asia, says no case for increasing cost of loan instruments

Business IANS May 07, 2018 09:50:46 IST

New Delhi: India has urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to focus more on the West and South Asia regions after successful East Asia interventions by the multilateral lender and has said there is no case for increasing the cost of its loan instruments as it has no capital deficiency, an official statement said on Sunday.

In his intervention on Saturday at the ADB's annual meeting in Manila, Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg also made a strong case for ADB to adopt "country systems" for procurements and environmental safeguards and called for increasing lending for the private sector in developing countries, a Finance Ministry release said.

Garg, who is an Alternate Governor on the ADB Board, the ADB "strategy should focus more on West Asia and South Asia as interventions in East Asia are already done fairly well," the statement said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"He emphasized that the private sector operations of ADB as envisaged in the strategy should be enhanced and there should be more focus on equity participation.

"He also stated that there is absolutely no case for increase of cost of various loan instruments as there is no capital deficiency in ADB," it said.

"Garg also argued that there is a strong case for ADB to adopt Country Systems for procurements and environmental safeguards and called for concerted efforts towards increasing lending for the private sector in developing member countries," it added.

According to the statement, he also highlighted the need for taking into account the likely impact technical advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, so that ADB can equip the member countries to reap maximum benefit.

The Indian delegation to the ADB also held bilateral meetings with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 09:50 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores