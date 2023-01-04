India is going to take over the leadership of the Asian Pacific Postal Union (APPU) this month, as notified by the Ministry of Communications. The elections for the same were conducted during the 13th APPU Congress in Bangkok in August-September. Following the successful elections, Vinaya Prakash Singh, former Member (Personnel), Postal Services Board, will take the charge as the APPU’s Secretary General for a period of four years. While stating his vision for the Union, VP Singh said, “My goal is to improve the regional coordination with postal players in the Asia Pacific region to improve the growth of the business through the postal network, to ensure the sustainability of the Union, and to revamp the training courses offered at APPC.”

Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Posts, stated that it is a privilege for the department to have its officer lead the activity of the union, especially starting from 2023, which is also the year of India’s G20 presidency. Pandey mentioned that this is the first time that an Indian is leading an international organisation in the postal sector. He added that India will continue to extend its full support to the APPU. He also said that the country will further strengthen its contribution to the effective realisation of the collective vision of APPU membership.

Headquartered in Thailand’s Bangkok, APPU is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 32 member countries of the Asian-Pacific region. This organisation is the only Restricted Union of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in the region. APPU aims to extend, improve, and facilitate postal relations between member countries. It intends to promote cooperation in the field of postal services. Particularly, APPU supports the interests of smaller and lower-income members via representation at UPU meetings.

As the regional centre for various UPU projects, APPU also takes the lead in making sure that all the technical and operational projects of the UPU are fulfilled in the region. This ensures that the region is integrated into the global postal network in the best possible way. The activities of the APPU are led by the Secretary-General. The Secretary-General is also the Director of the Asian Pacific Postal College (APPC). APPC is the biggest intergovernmental postal training institute in the region.

