India to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash

(Reuters) - India is grounding U.S. planemaker Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft immediately, the ministry of civil aviation said late on Tuesday, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday.

"These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," the ministry said in a Twitter post https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1105527436345860101.

Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, two top Indian airlines, operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The European Union's aviation safety regulator earlier on Tuesday suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX planes, joining a wave of suspensions of the aircraft across the globe.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

