India says UAE assures supply of oil, LPG despite tanker attacks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - UAE's Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has assured India of uninterrupted supply of oil and liquefied petroleum gas despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

He said he discussed collaboration between India and the UAE during a telephone conversation with Jaber.

Attacks on two oil tankers last week raised concerns about potential supply disruptions as a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

