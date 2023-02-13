India has reclaimed the fifth place in the list of world’s top equity markets by value. As per a Bloomberg report, a selloff of Adani shares had resulted in India losing its spot to France. According to data compiled by the media outlet, the country’s market capitalisation bounced back on Friday to $3.15 trillion, making it go above France.

The outlook for earnings growth also aided in boosting the appeal of India’s equities, which have outperformed most global exchanges for the past two years. However, the total value of India’s market was about 6 percent lower than 24 January, the day before the Adani stock selloff began.

While some steps taken by the group have helped restore some value to its shares, they still remain $120 billion lower than before the decline.

Adani selloff:

A report by short seller Hindenburg in January accused Adani of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. It also called out concerns regarding the excessive valuations of the conglomerate.

The Adani group has claimed the Hindenburg report was “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts”.

However, the report led to a rout of Adani’s shares in the market. Later, the group called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), with chairman Gautam Adani claiming that it would “not be morally correct” to proceed with the FPO due to the volatile market.

Index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) cut weightings of four Adani Enterprises in its indexes after reassessing the number of freely traded shares. The company is also being probed by Securities and Exchange Board of India regarding the withdrawal of its FPO.

India’s stock market this month:

After pulling away funds from Indian equities since November, foreign investors were net buyers during two of seven sessions in February till Thursday, 9 February. The purchases followed the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement, which increased capital spending, and the Reserve Bank of India repo rate hike, which signalled a slower pace of interest rate increases.

