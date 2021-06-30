Business

India Pesticides IPO to be finalised on 1 July; here's steps to check allotment status

The share allotment finalisation can be checked on either the BSE website or the website of the IPO registrar.

FP Staff June 30, 2021 18:00:36 IST
The India Pesticides Limited initial public offering (IPO) opened on 23 June and closed on 25 June. As reported by Moneycontrol,  the IPO of the size Rs 800 crore was closed after being subscribed 15 times by all investors.

The share allotment status is going to be finalised on Thursday, 1 July, reports India Today. The registrar of India Pesticides Limited IPO is K Fin Technologies Private Limited. The share allotment finalisation can be checked on either the BSE website or the website of the IPO registrar.

Here are the steps that investors can take to check their application status after the India Pesticides IPO gets finalised:

From BSE website:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Now select the issue type, issue name

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN and now click on submit

Step 4: The India Pesticides IPO share allotment status will be available

Alternatively, investors can also visit the website of the IPO registrar. Here are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: Visit the website https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select the IPO type and application type

Step 3: Enter your application number, security key and click on submit

Step 4: Your India Pesticides IPO share allotment status will be displayed

The allotment status is going to show the number of shares that an investor has applied to along with the number of shares that have been subscribed to them.

According to Moneycontrol, once the share allotment status is finalised then the equity shares will be credited to the investors’ demat accounts. Trading in equity shares will begin from 5 July.

Updated Date: June 30, 2021 18:00:36 IST

