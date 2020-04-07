India may witness rise in seafood exports as Japan lifts inspection order for shrimp

India may witness a spurt in the export of seafood to Japan after the country lifted inspection order for Indian black tiger shrimps.

The inspection order has been lifted by Japan after export consignments of black tiger shrimps were found free from any residue of synthetic anti-bacterial drug furazolidone, a release by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) said.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has also reduced import inspection sampling for black tiger shrimps to 30 percent from the existing 100 per cent.

Black Tiger shrimp, which is also known as the giant tiger prawn or Asian tiger shrimp, forms a key part of India's marine product exports. It is one of the most popular seafood delicacies across the world.

Around 40 percent of India’s black tiger shrimp is exported to Japan. The seafood also finds buyers in the EU and the US.

MPEDA welcomed the decision by the Japanese government.

“It is a validation of the relentless efforts undertaken by the MPEDA in raising the request at various platforms and through its trade promotion office in Tokyo,” said KS Srinivas, chairman of MPEDA.

Through its field offices and the National Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, MPEDA has been educating farmers on better management practices.

Srinivas said the decision by Japan will give an impetus to the farming and export of black tiger shrimps, overshadowed by the mass production of exotic Vannamei shrimps variety during the last 10 years.

