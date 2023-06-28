India leads top 10 nations with 13.77 per cent surge in market value

Following the robust inflows from foreign investors on the back of an improving macroeconomic fundamental, Indian equities have recorded a 13.77 per cent surge, the maximum expansion in market value among the top 10 nations in the June quarter so far.

India, the world’s fifth largest equity market, recorded the sharpest increase in aggregate market capitalisation since the December 2020 quarter, Bloomberg data shows.

The US witnessed an aggregate expansion of 6.38 per cent, while China recorded an 8.46 per cent decline, which was the steepest among the top 10 markets in the June quarter.

Japan’s $5.83-trillion market expanded by 3.11 per cent but the $5.13-trillion Hong Kong market contracted 5.19 per cent, Money Control reported, adding that France saw a 1.69 per cent decline, while the United Kingdom gained a meagre 0.14 per cent.

A 9.5 per cent spike made Saudi Arabia the second in the league in terms of expansion, while Canada saw a 1 per cent fall.

Markets remained subdued in the past few quarters amid escalating geo-political tension in Russia and expectations that the global central banks will start hiking the rates further.

With inputs from agencies

