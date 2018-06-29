Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India, ASEAN must work for early conclusion of RCEP, says Singapore finance minister Keat

Business Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 11:11:34 IST

New Delhi: India and ASEAN must work for early conclusion of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Thursday.

He further said that countries benefit quite significantly from free trade and trade agreements also stimulate domestic economic reforms.

Singapore could serve as a gateway for Indian companies which want to invest in ASEAN countries, Keat added.

"RCEP will be a game changer. We must work towards early conclusion of RCEP by the end of this year," he said.

The RCEP is a free trade area (FTA) consisting of 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

File image of the ASEAN Summit 2017. AP

File image of the ASEAN Summit 2017. AP

The RCEP aims at liberalising norms for trade in goods and services and boost investment among 16-member countries.

The minister said trade ministries of ASEAN and India are discussing RCEP.

"Trade agreements stimulate domestic reforms. Trade agreement benefits all," he noted.

The minister said India and Singapore can collaborate on infrastructure development.

India is a ASEAN's sixth largest trading partner, the minister said, adding "So I believe that there is much more potential to for India and ASEAN enhance their bilateral trade."

Noting that India has stepped on reforms to reduce poverty, the minister said, "Both India and China are prepared to harness full benefits of globalisation."

"India has stepped on reforms to reduce poverty."

He pointed out that ASEAN too is a region of opportunities and economic liberalisation has been key driver of ASEAN economic growth.

India sends the third largest number of tourists in Singapore


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 11:11 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores