India among top five nations in e-waste generation; adding majorly to that pile are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: Report

Business PTI Jun 04, 2018 17:07:59 IST

New Delhi: India is among the top five e-waste generating countries in the world besides China, the US, Japan and Germany, according to a report.

Among states, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8 percent but recycles only about 47,810 tonne per annum (TPA), the report released by Assocham and NEC on Monday said ahead of the Environment Day on 5 June.

Representational image. Getty Images

Tamil Nadu with e-waste contribution of 13 percent recycled about 52,427 TPA; Uttar Pradesh (10.1 percent) recycles about 86,130 TPA; West Bengal (9.8 percent), Delhi (9.5 percent ), Karnataka (8.9 percent), Gujarat (8.8 percent) and Madhya Pradesh 7.6 percent.

The global volume of e-waste is expected to reach 52.2 million tonne (MT) or 6.8 kg per inhabitant by 2021 from 44.7 MT in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate of 20 percent, according to the study.

Of the total e-waste produced in 2016, only 20 percent (8.9 MT) is documented to be collected properly and recycled, while there is no record of the remaining, e-waste, the study said.


