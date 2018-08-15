Independence Day speech 2018: While presenting his report card, Narendra Modi takes a dig at slow pace of UPA govt

Prime Minister Modi said the country was transformed from being seen as among the fragile five, to the land of ‘reform, perform and transform. "We are all set for record economic growth", he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, he touched upon several initiatives the government had brought out from Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to MSP hikes.

Speaking for over 80 minutes, the prime minister said, a government needs to be courageous to implement changes, with regard to the GST. “Everybody wanted GST but it got stuck", said PM Modi. "The farmers have been demanding 1.5 times of minimum support price (MSP) for years, but my government took the brave step to accept it," he said.

Talking about MSP, the Prime Minister said the demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. After years of files circulating from one office to other, ‘we came and put in place MSP for farmers,’ he said. The farmers have been demanding 1.5 times of MSP for years, but my government took the brave step to accept it, he said.

Wearing an orange turban, the prime minister put the focus on all that his government had done since being voted to power in 2014. Making a comparison between the situation in 2013 and in the current time, the prime minister said if the pace of the UPA government's last year was maintained, it would have taken decades, centuries and generations to build as many toilets, distribute as many LPG connections among the poor and lay down as much optical fibre as his government has done.

The prime minister pointed out how determination to do something for the country yields results. He said, when you are determined to do something for the country, then even Benami Property rules get implemented.

The PM also made a mention of tax evaders in his speech. He said over 3 lakh are shut for evading taxes. The government has strengthened actions against tax evaders.

Stating that the country will not forgive or let go of tax evaders, the Prime Minister said, the ‘honest Indian taxpayer has a big role in the progress of the country’. It is because of them that the lives of the poor are transformed, he said.

We will not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money. They have ruined the nation. Delhi's streets are free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018

He indicated that the work was not yet done. We want to progress more. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018

The prime minister said, the country has to be taken to new heights. He reiterated his oft-mentioned sabka sath, sabka vikas. He said that every Indian should have a house, electricity and LPG connection, proper sanitation, skills, access to internet services among others and so the government has launched schemes for all these essentials.