Income tax returns: In a relief to salaried class, govt extends ITR filing deadline to 31 August

New Delhi: The government today extended the last date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2018-19 by a month to 31 August.

The new income tax return forms were notified early in April and taxpayers (whose accounts are not liable for audit) were allowed to e-file their ITRs till 31 July .

“Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31 July, 2018 to 31 August, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” a Finance Ministry statement said.