Income Tax Returns filing last date today: 11.03 lakh ITRs filed upto noon, 6.13 crore till 30 July

Monday, 31 July, is the last day to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23. As per The Income Tax department, 6.13 crore ITRs have been filed till 30 July.

“11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 12 noon today (31st July) and 3.39 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last one hour,” the I-T department tweeted around 1 pm on Monday.

📢 Kind Attention 📢 Here are some statistics of the Income Tax Returns filed. 6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July) & 3.39 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour. For any… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2023

The I-T Department had urged taxpayers - salaried individuals and non-audit cases - to file their returns at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush and late penalties.

Steps to file ITR online

Step 1: Go to the official website - incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Provide your PAN card details

Step 3: Click on ‘e-file’ and choose 2022-23 as ‘Assessment year’

Step 4: Select ITR -1 or ITR-4 depending on your annual income, status and other details

Step 5: Select your reason for filing the return and validate your pre-filled information

Step 6: Update your ITR details by uploading the relevant documents

Step 7: Confirm your details and click on verify and then submit. This may take a few minutes

Step 8: Select the appropriate verification option under the ‘Taxes Paid and Verification’ tab.

The I-T page is not opening for many taxpayers due to heavy page load and last minute tax filing rush.

Will ITR filing date get extended?

The Centre has clarified that it is not contemplating any extension of the due date, i.e. 31 July for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

Last week, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra urged people who owe income taxes to file their returns as soon as possible because the finance ministry has no plans to extend the 31 July deadline.

What happens if you fail to file your ITR on last date?

If you miss to file your income tax return before the deadline, you can file a belated ITR. However, you would be required to pay the penalty for late filing.

The last date to file a belated ITR for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) is 31 December, 2023.

Penalty for late filing of ITR

A maximum penalty of Rs 5,000 will be levied if a taxpayer who files the ITR after the due date. However, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is Rs 1,000 for individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh in a fiscal year.

What if you don't file ITR at all?

If you don't file your income tax returns at all then you won’t be able to carry forward the losses incurred in the current AY (assessment year). Additionally, you can also face prosecution, if you willfully fail to file their return even after getting notices from the I-T department.