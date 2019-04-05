Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for the assessment year 2019-20

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has notified I-T return forms for individuals and companies for the assessment year 2019-20.

While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised.

Individuals, firms and companies have to file returns for the income earned in 2018-19 during the course of current fiscal.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, having income from salaries, one house property, other sources (like interest), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.

ITR-2 is filed by Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession, while ITR-3 is filed by individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.

ITR-4 or Sugam is meant for individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

Those filing ITR-3 and ITR-6 (companies) will have to disclose information regarding turnover / gross receipts reported for Goods and Services Tax included now in ITR-3 and ITR- 6 also. Last year, it was applicable only for those assessees filing ITR-4.

The last date of filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is 31 July for those who are not required to get their accounts audited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.