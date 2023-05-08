Business

Income Tax Dept enables e-Pay service for THESE banks; know how to pay tax online

Through the IT Dept's e-Pay tax service, customers of these 24 banks can pay their taxes online. RBL Bank is the latest one to enable the service

FP Trending May 08, 2023 16:51:38 IST
Income Tax Dept enables e-Pay service for THESE banks; know how to pay tax online

E-pay service has been enabled for these 24 banks by the IT department for citizens to pay their taxes.

To ease the process of tax-paying for customers on the e-Filing portal, the Income Tax Department has recently enabled the e-Pay tax service for customers of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and RBL Bank, among other 24 banks in total. The service which has been made available on the e-Filing portal will help taxpayers to use the same to pay their taxes through various mediums including debit cards, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS, and payment gateway of authorised banks. Thus in order to do so, customers need to visit the portal and fill in their permanent account number (PAN) or Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) and mobile number. They will receive an OTP which will direct taxpayers to further processes.

Scroll down to check the numbers of authorised banks giving e-Pay tax service and the process to pay taxes through the service.

Banks available at e-Filing Portal 

  1. Axis Bank
  2. Bank of Baroda
  3. Bank of India
  4. Bank of Maharashtra
  5. Canara Bank
  6. Central Bank of India
  7. City Union Bank
  8. Federal Bank
  9. HDFC Bank
  10. ICICI Bank
  11. IDBI Bank
  12. Indian Bank
  13. Indian Overseas Bank
  14. IndusInd Bank
  15. Jammu & Kashmir Bank
  16. Karur Vysya Bank
  17. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  18. Punjab National Bank
  19. Punjab & Sind Bank
  20. RBL Bank New Bank
  21. State Bank of India
  22. South Indian bank
  23. UCO Bank
  24. Union Bank

Related Articles

HDFC Bank to merge with HDFC Ltd; how it will affect borrowers

Suryoday Small Finance Bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits for senior citizens

While some of these made the service available last year, a few of them activated the same in the past few months with RBL Bank being the latest one to enable it on 28 April 2023. Meanwhile, check the steps to know the procedure of using e-Pay Tax Service.

How to pay taxes at the e-Pay Tax service?

1. Go to the IT Dept’s e-filing portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and click on ‘e-Pay Tax’.

2. Fill in your PAN/TAN, mobile number and click on ‘Continue’

3. Next, you will receive a 6-digit OTP on your mobile number. Fill in the same and click on ‘Continue’

4. A success message with your PAN/TAN and masked name will be displayed on the screen. Click on ‘Continue’ to proceed.

5. Add further details like the assessment year, minor head, and others and click again on ‘Continue’

6. Next, choose your tax payment category and click on ‘Proceed’

7. Add the breakup of your total tax payment amount on the ‘Add Tax Breakup Details’ page and click on ‘Continue’

8. Select your payment gateway mode.

9. Before making the payment, verify your details in the ‘Preview and Make Payment page’ and click on ‘Pay Now’ to complete the payment.

10. After the payment is done, you will receive a confirmation email and an SMS.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 08, 2023 16:51:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Income Tax Due Dates in May 2023: Check deadlines for this month's ITR filing
Business

Income Tax Due Dates in May 2023: Check deadlines for this month's ITR filing

Check some important due dates for pending taxes in May 2023. 

Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 171.50; check revised rates in major cities
Business

Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 171.50; check revised rates in major cities

Petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs.171.50 per unit. While there has been a revision in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, the price of domestic cylinders continues to remain the same 

US company takes employees to party only to sack them
World

US company takes employees to party only to sack them

Bishop Fox, a US-based firm, as a part of its cost-cutting plans laid off 13% of its workforce soon after hosting a party for them