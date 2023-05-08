Income Tax Dept enables e-Pay service for THESE banks; know how to pay tax online

To ease the process of tax-paying for customers on the e-Filing portal, the Income Tax Department has recently enabled the e-Pay tax service for customers of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and RBL Bank, among other 24 banks in total. The service which has been made available on the e-Filing portal will help taxpayers to use the same to pay their taxes through various mediums including debit cards, net banking, over-the-counter payment, NEFT, RTGS, and payment gateway of authorised banks. Thus in order to do so, customers need to visit the portal and fill in their permanent account number (PAN) or Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) and mobile number. They will receive an OTP which will direct taxpayers to further processes.

Scroll down to check the numbers of authorised banks giving e-Pay tax service and the process to pay taxes through the service.

Banks available at e-Filing Portal

Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India City Union Bank Federal Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank IDBI Bank Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank IndusInd Bank Jammu & Kashmir Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank RBL Bank New Bank State Bank of India South Indian bank UCO Bank Union Bank

While some of these made the service available last year, a few of them activated the same in the past few months with RBL Bank being the latest one to enable it on 28 April 2023. Meanwhile, check the steps to know the procedure of using e-Pay Tax Service.

How to pay taxes at the e-Pay Tax service?

1. Go to the IT Dept’s e-filing portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and click on ‘e-Pay Tax’.

2. Fill in your PAN/TAN, mobile number and click on ‘Continue’

3. Next, you will receive a 6-digit OTP on your mobile number. Fill in the same and click on ‘Continue’

4. A success message with your PAN/TAN and masked name will be displayed on the screen. Click on ‘Continue’ to proceed.

5. Add further details like the assessment year, minor head, and others and click again on ‘Continue’

6. Next, choose your tax payment category and click on ‘Proceed’

7. Add the breakup of your total tax payment amount on the ‘Add Tax Breakup Details’ page and click on ‘Continue’

8. Select your payment gateway mode.

9. Before making the payment, verify your details in the ‘Preview and Make Payment page’ and click on ‘Pay Now’ to complete the payment.

10. After the payment is done, you will receive a confirmation email and an SMS.

