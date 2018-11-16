You are here:
Income Tax Department raids Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation's office premises, plants

Business Press Trust of India Nov 16, 2018 16:31:43 IST

New Delhi: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Friday said the Income Tax department was carrying out search and seizure operations in the company's office premises and plants since on Thursday.

"The search and seizure operations are still continuing, and the company is extending full cooperation...," the Pune-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The company assured that it is following the highest standard of corporate governance and compliances while conducting its business operations and would continue to do so.

"We will keep all the stakeholders informed of the outcome, on the conclusion of the search proceedings," it added.

Deepak Fertilisers has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.51 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19, down from Rs 42.73 crore clocked in the same quarter previous fiscal.


