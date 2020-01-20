Income Tax Department conducts searches on Bharat Hotel CMD Jyotsna Suri's premises in tax evasion case

The Income Tax Department carried out searches on the premises of Bharat Hotel chairperson and managing director Jyotsna Suri and her associates in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said media reports.

.@IncomeTaxIndia department sources tell CNBC-TV18 that wife of the late Lalit Suri, Jyotsna Suri & associate Jayant Nanda are being raided for tax evasion Jayant Nanda is the owner of Cargo Motors, one of the biggest dealers of Tata automobiles Here are more details pic.twitter.com/nMMVWtvjie — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 20, 2020

Along with Suri, her close associates including Jayant Nanda, who owns Cargo Motors, are also being raided, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

Bharat Hotel runs five-star properties under the brand The Lalit. In 2006, Suri took charge of the chain after the death of her husband Lalit Suri, said the report.

The I-T department sleuths raided as many as of 8 locations in the country.

The tax sleuths also conducted raids on the premises of Jayant Nanda, managing director of Cargo Motors, the largest dealer of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles in the country, said a report in ET Now.

Bharat Hotel has as many as 12 luxury hotels and resorts. The hospitality firm has also launched The Lalit Traveller brand which has two mid-market segment hotels under it.

