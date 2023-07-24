Income Tax Day 2023: Commemorating India's taxation legacy on Aaykar Diwas
Income Tax Day 2023 marks 150 years of taxes in India, with celebrations highlighting the importance of ethical tax compliance
As Income Tax Day 2023 is celebrated on 24 July, India marks a momentous milestone – 150 years of taxation. Back in 1860, Sir James Wilson introduced income tax to compensate for the losses during the Revolt of 1857. This historical day marks the birth of our tax system, which has evolved into a well-structured department responsible for tax collection.
Objectives of the Indian Income Tax Department:
The Income Tax Department, based in New Delhi, has organised various outreach programs and events across the country to celebrate this significant occasion. The main goal is to promote tax compliance as a civic duty. This is to educate citizens about the importance of contributing to the nation’s growth through taxes.
Leading up to Income Tax Day, regional tax offices organise dissemination programmes. It is to spread the message that paying taxes isn’t just a legal requirement, but also an ethical responsibility for all of us. These programmes emphasise that taxes play a crucial role in funding developmental projects and public services that benefit the entire nation.
Campaigns and events:
The celebrations feature exciting events, including a half marathon and a cyclotron, aiming to inspire a sense of responsibility and awareness among the younger generation. To make tax literacy fun, board games on taxation are distributed to children and young adults.
Cultural programmes and exhibitions add a creative touch to the day’s festivities. Caricature exhibitions bring humour to the topic of taxes, making it more approachable and enjoyable for everyone.
In 2010, the Ministry of Finance officially designated 24 July as Income Tax Day to honour the establishment of income tax in India. This annual celebration serves as a reminder of how far our tax collection system has come and its significant role in nation-building.
The Income Tax Department urges all citizens to actively participate and contribute to the country’s progress by paying taxes on time. Responsible tax payments not only drive economic growth but also pave the way for a brighter future for India and its people.
