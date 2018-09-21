Inaugural Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event to honour outstanding young entrepreneurs, trailblazers

With some of India’s biggest future icons in attendance, the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event to be held in Mumbai on Tuesday, 25 September, promises to be a celebration of the country’s outstanding young innovators, entrepreneurs and trailblazers.

The felicitation ceremony will honour distinguished achievers, who are part of this year’s ‘Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow’ list to be unveiled in the magazine’s latest issue. The inaugural Tycoons of Tomorrow – in association with Facebook – recognises scions of family-managed businesses, first-generation entrepreneurs, and actors and sportspersons, who have displayed the dynamism to revitalise an existing enterprise, or have created something new, and, in the process, redefined the rules of business, industry or their craft.

“Whether it is China or Turkey or India, it’s the new billionaires in these countries who will drive development and industrialisation. It’s these wealth-creating tycoons who have the responsibility to take prosperity to the masses by creating more and better jobs because of the business they generate globally,” said Brian Carvalho, editor, Forbes India.

The evening will also see a mix of insightful talks, panel discussions, and tête-à-têtes covering important contemporary themes.

These include a panel discussion on ‘Building Tomorrow's India’, with the likes of Karan Adani, Ashni Biyani, Upasna Kamineni Konidela, Rajeev Karthikeyan, Radha Kapoor Khanna, Anant Goenka, moderated by Shereen Bhan.

Click here for the full Tycoons of Tomorrow list

The other highlights include conversations with Hindi film industry’s most promising stars – Vicky Kaushaland Bhumi Pednekar on the ‘Changing character of storytelling in Indian Cinema’; with Olympic individual medalists PV Sindhu and Abhinav Bindra; and exclusive fireside chats with Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh.

Tycoons of Tomorrow is not a ranking, but a qualitative selection based on a longlist compiled by the Forbes India team, and suggestions made by a six-member jury comprising Ajay Srinivasan, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital; Anil Rai Gupta, chairman and managing director, Havells India; Manish Sabharwal, co-founder and executive chairman, TeamLease Services; Prashant Purker, managing director and CEO, ICICI Venture Funds Management; Rajendra Srivastava, dean, Indian School of Business; and Rashesh Shah, chairman, managing director and CEO, Edelweiss Group.

The research process included interviews conducted by the Forbes India team, studies of databases, and media coverage. A longlist of more than 200 names was presented to the jury, with the following selection criteria: (1) The first-generation entrepreneurs and next-generation family businessperons or achievers should be below 45 years. (2) They should have steered their company for four to five years, and brought about significant achievement in the FY17-18 period, wherever relevant and applicable. Then, the list was narrowed down based on selections made by the jury. In the last stage, the Forbes India team selected the final names.

“The Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow List celebrates the talents of some of the most influential young achievers shaping India’s future. We hope it will inspire the country’s Generation Z, and become aspirational like all other prestigious Forbes India lists,” said Joy Chakraborthy, CEO – Forbes India and president, Revenue – Network18.

Forbes India’s Facebook page will broadcast the event live on 27 September, at 7 pm. The updates from the event at #TycoonsOfTomorrow can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More details on the Tycoons of Tomorrow can be found here.