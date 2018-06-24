Football world cup 2018

In setback for air travellers, private carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir raise charges for check-in baggage beyond 15 kg

Business Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 10:38:15 IST

New Delhi: In a move which could hit the air passengers hard, private carriers such as IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet have together increased baggage charges beyond the standard limit of 15 kilograms.

While the revised charge of GoAir came into effect from Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet raised the extra baggage charges from Friday onwards. State-run Air India is the only airline now on the domestic sector which allows passengers to carry up to 25 kilograms baggage free.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

IndiGo, which had recently announced a fuel surcharge of Rs 400 on domestic flights to offset rising fuel costs, further burdened the passengers with the announcement on its official website about the revised charges: Rs 400 per kilogram for every kilo beyond 15 kilograms which a passenger has to pay at the airport.

In case of pre-bookings, the airline will charge Rs 1,900 for excess baggage of 5 kilogram, Rs 3,800 for extra 10 kilogram, Rs 5,700 for 15 kilogram extra and 11,400 for extra 30 kilogram.

When it had revised the pre-booking charges last August, they were Rs 1,425 for extra five kilogram, Rs 2,850 for 10 kilogram, Rs 4,275 for 15 extra kilogram and Rs 8,550 for extra 30 kilogram.

The revised charges affected by GoAir from Saturday is identical to that of IndiGo, according to the information available on its website.

Sources in SpiceJet said the new pre-booking charges for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 kilogram in domestic sector are Rs 1,600; Rs 3,200; Rs 4,800; Rs 6,400 and Rs 9,600, respectively.

On revising the baggage fees, IndiGo said that if customers are booked on Lite Fare report at the airport with baggage to be checked-in, then they will have to pay Rs 200 to avail 15 kilogram baggage allowance.

Earlier this month, full service carrier Jet Airways announced new baggage rules, allowing only one check-in baggage weighing 15 kilogram or less for its economy class passengers. This would come into effect from 15 July, 2018. Premiere class passengers will be allowed two check-in bags each less than 15 kilograms.


Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 10:38 AM

