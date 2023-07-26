Importance of strengthening disaster management systems to mitigate the impact on economy

Natural disasters like the recent cyclone Biparjoy have far-reaching effects on various aspects of society, including the economy. While the immediate consequences are visible in terms of infrastructure damage and disruptions, there are underlying factors and unique perspectives to consider. In this article, we delve into the economic implications of Biparjoy and explore how it has showcased the preparedness and resilience of India’s economic infrastructure. Biparjoy triggered a mass evacuation event where almost 1,70,000 people were evacuated combined in India & Pakistan, however luckily the cyclone weakened into a deep depression over Gujarat, and a crisis that could’ve been majorly avoided.

The evacuation efforts carried out during Biparjoy highlight India’s preparedness to manage such risks. For example, the industrial complex at BHUJ efficiently stopped operations and evacuated its workforce, demonstrating the proactive approach of both companies and government bodies in safeguarding capital and human lives. Additionally:

The world’s largest refinery complex operated by Reliance, had stopped shipping diesel and oil products. This facility ships 704,000 barrels/ day

Adani’s operations at India’s busiest port, Mundra Port were also suspended to brace for the cyclone’s impact to mitigate the cyclone’s impact, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety measures.

The cyclone’s impact extends beyond immediate infrastructure damage, affecting multiple industries. Agriculture faced a decline in output as farmers were advised to stay indoors, leading to a cascading effect on related sectors such as food processing and manufacturing. The tourism sector suffered due to the closure of tourist destinations in Gujarat, resulting in a loss of revenue. Manufacturing was also affected, with factories being shut down, causing a loss of production and employment. Transportation faced disruptions as roads and railways were closed, hindering the movement of goods and people. Furthermore, power plants were temporarily shut down, resulting in power outages in some areas.

Natural disasters act as catalysts for innovation and resilience. They necessitate the development of robust disaster management systems, the adoption of sustainable practices, and the exploration of new ways to mitigate risks. Industries and communities affected by such disasters often find themselves compelled to reimagine processes, invest in technology-driven solutions, and implement preventive measures. These efforts contribute to building a more resilient economy that can better withstand future adversities.

Biparjoy serves as a reminder of the significant economic impact that natural disasters can have. While the immediate consequences are evident, the long-term effects on industries, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure cannot be overlooked. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation, resilience, and sustainable practices. By learning from such events, strengthening disaster management systems, and investing in mitigation strategies, we can better prepare ourselves for future natural disasters and minimise their impact on our economy and society as a whole.

The author is smallcase manager and Principal Partner at financial consultancy Craving Alpha. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

