IMF will remain engaged in Greece, Lagarde says

Business Reuters Jun 12, 2018 00:06:31 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will remain engaged in Greece in some form, which will most likely become clearer after a June 21 meeting of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"We are considering all the options," Lagarde told a news conference with chiefs of other leading economic organisations in Berlin.

"But we will certainly remain engaged one way or the other with Greece - and that will probably come to a denouement which will be much clearer on June 21 when there is a Eurogroup meeting."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 00:06 AM

