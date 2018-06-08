IMF to work with new Jordan government to release more funds: spokesman

You are here:
Business Reuters Jun 08, 2018 00:06:21 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will work with Jordan's new government to complete a review of the debt-burdened country's IMF loan program as soon as possible to release another $70 million to Jordan, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman, Gerry Rice, told a regular news briefing that the IMF welcomed a call from Jordan's King Abdullah for a "national dialogue" over tax legislation that has sparked the protests that have brought down the country's government.

He did not comment on a Reuters report that Jordan was seeking to slow down fiscal reforms that are a key part of fiscal consolidation plans pushed by the IMF to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.

Rice also called on the international donor community to take a stronger role in supporting Jordan as it struggles with fiscal strains caused by taking over 1 million Syrian refugees and higher security costs.

