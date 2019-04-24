Sponsored by

IMF says initial market pressures on Sri Lanka appear contained

Apr 24, 2019

IMF says initial market pressures on Sri Lanka appear contained

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that initial financial market pressures on Sri Lanka seem to have been contained following "horrific" Easter Sunday bombing attacks on churches and hotels but the country's authorities need to take decisive policy and security actions.

"Initial financial market pressures seem to have been contained in the aftermath of the attacks," IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Manuela Goretti said in a statement issued in Washington. "Decisive policy and security measures by the authorities will be important, in particular for tourism, which accounts for 5 percent of GDP, to build on the strong performance of recent years."

At least 321 people were killed and about 500 wounded in Sunday's attack.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 05:05:31 IST

