IMF says agrees $3.9 billion standby deal for Ukraine

Business Reuters Oct 20, 2018 00:05:56 IST

KIEV (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff level agreement with Ukraine on a new standby assistance deal worth $3.9 billion over 14 months.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board and Ukraine passing a 2019 budget that meets the IMF's recommendations, a statement said.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 00:05 AM

