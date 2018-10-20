IMF says agrees $3.9 billion standby deal for Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff level agreement with Ukraine on a new standby assistance deal worth $3.9 billion over 14 months.
The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board and Ukraine passing a 2019 budget that meets the IMF's recommendations, a statement said.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; editing by John Stonestreet)
Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 00:05 AM