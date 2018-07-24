You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IMF projects Venezuela inflation will hit 1,000,000 percent in 2018

Business Reuters Jul 24, 2018 05:05:06 IST

IMF projects Venezuela inflation will hit 1,000,000 percent in 2018

(Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation rate is likely to top 1,000,000 percent in 2018, an International Monetary Fund official wrote on Monday, putting it on track to become one of the worst hyperinflationary crises in modern history.

The South American nation's economy has been steadily collapsing since the crash of oil prices in 2014 left it unable to maintain a socialist system of subsidies and price controls.

"We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000's," Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF Western Hemisphere department, wrote in a post on the agency's blog.

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Consumer prices have risen 46,305 percent this year, according to the opposition-run legislature, which began publishing its own inflation data in 2017 because the nation's central bank had halted the release of basic economic data.

President Nicolas Maduro says the country is victim of an "economic war" waged by opposition businesses with the support of Washington.

His government routinely dismisses the IMF as a pawn of Washington that puts the interests of wealthy financiers before those of developing nations.

Opposition critics have said Venezuela's problems are the result of bad policy decisions, including unchecked expansion of the money supply and currency controls that leave businesses unable to import raw materials and machine parts.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores