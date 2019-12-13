IMF board to meet on Dec. 19 to review Pakistan funds release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's board will meet on Dec. 19 to review a staff-level agreement with Pakistan to release about $450 million from the Fund's $6 billion financing program with the south Asian country, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"What that indicates is that all prior actions and performance criteria under the program with Pakistan have been met and that the financing assurances needed for the program to go forward are in place," Rice told a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.