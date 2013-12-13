Business

Images: How India Inc is raising its voice against Sec 377

In a rare show of solidarity some of India's largest companies expressed their support for gay rights on Facebook and Twitter by releasing online advertisements. Take a look at them here.

Adrija Bose December 13, 2013 16:33:47 IST
Diary brand Amul, continued its practise of commenting on current issues. Its iconic Amul girl was shown laying a wreath on a tombstone which read `Freedom of Choice, died in 2013''.

Images How India Inc is raising its voice against Sec 377

Jewellery brand Tanishq, which is owned by Titan, a Tata group company, on its twitter page uploaded an ad which showed a pair of diamond earrings with the words `` Two of a kind always make a beautiful pair! #sec 377''.

Images How India Inc is raising its voice against Sec 377

Fastrack, a popular youth fashion brand in India, is known for its risqu and unconventional campaign "Move On."

Images How India Inc is raising its voice against Sec 377

Hidesign, a homegrown luxury goods brand, tweeted in support of repealing Section 377.

