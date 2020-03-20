IL&FS Investment Managers non-executive independent director Sunil Mehta resigns; to join Yes Bank board

New Delhi: IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) on Thursday said its Non-Executive Independent Director Sunil Mehta has resigned from its board with immediate effect due to his new responsibilities.

Mehta, former non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, has been nominated in the reconstituted board of the Yes Bank.

"We hereby inform that Sunil Mehta, non-executive independent director of the company, has resigned as a member of the board of directors with immediate effect," IL&FS Investment Managers said in a regulatory filing.

Mehta, in his resignation letter, said, "Given my other new responsibilities, I hereby tender my resignation from the board and sub-committees of the IIML board, with immediate effect."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.