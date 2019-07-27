IIM-B leadership conclave: 'Breaking inertia even when the organisation is doing well is the challenge'

How should leaders in corporate India bring about change without disrupting the system? One of the prime responsibilities of a leader is to break inertia. Inertia is the force that brings us to continue and follow the same practices even when there is a need to change, even when we know there is a need to change, was the view of Rami Goldratt, CEO of Goldratt Consulting.

Talking at the IIM Blue Leadership conclave in Bengaluru, Goldratt said, "this responsibility to break inertia is easy to understand when the organisation faces a crises that calls for a change. But leaders should challenge inertia even when the organisation is doing very well. Because it may be that it can do much better or because there could be threats around the corner.

"The challenge in breaking inertia is to figure out what to change, where the inertia lies, and do it in a timely manner. To only optimise and get incremental improvement is not really breaking inertia. You need to figure out how to achieve performance that will force you to break your limitations to achieve results that today under current limitations seems impossible. To have real breakthrough innovation we should not take our constraints as a given," Goldratt said.

IIMBAA (Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Alumni Association) brings together globally renowned thinkers, achievers and change-makers with its alumni at the conclave to kindle thought-provoking conversations, development fueled sessions, networking, nostalgia, etc.

The fourth edition of IIMBue, the annual leadership conclave was a two-day event (26-27 July) with speakers from across fields including business, defence, technology and cinema among others.

As India aims to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy, the conclave aims to develop a shared understanding of the tectonic changes the country is experiencing geo-politically, economically, technologically and societally and to address complex leadership challenges for the future.

“We have specifically designed this year’s theme to delve into the nuances of change and how it is bound to impact us. The manner in which we deal with and adapt to rapid change will determine our success in the future. It is in this context of continuous change that IIMBue 2019 will discuss and deliberate on how ‘Being the change’ is an integral part of dealing with the change around us,” said Saif Qureishi, President, IIMBAA.

