IHMCL, GSTN to ink pact to integrate Fastag with GST E-Way Bill System; deal to help monitor movement of vehicles

New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate a conference on 'One Nation One Fastag' in the national capital today.

The conference will see the signing of MoUs with state departments and other agencies for bringing in a unified electronic tolling solution across the country.

"This would mean enabling the use of the same Fastag affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle at every toll plaza in the country under the jurisdiction of different states and agencies and other entities. This will help provide seamless services to consumers across the country," an official statement said.

Another MoU is expected to be signed today, between the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) and Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) for the integration of Fastag with GST E-Way Bill (EWB) system.

Fastag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets vehicle pass through toll plaza without stopping for cash transaction.

The GST Council has already accorded 'in-principle' approval for this integration.

"The integration of EWB system with Fastag will help revenue authorities track the movement of vehicles and ensure that they are travelling to the same destination that the transporter or the trader had specified while generating the e-way bill," said the statement.

MoS in the Road Transport and Highways Ministry General (Retd) VK Singh will also be present on the occasion, along with ministers and senior officials from state governments.