IHCL inks pact with Sankalp In for Taj hotel in Ahmedabad; facility to open early next year

New Delhi: Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has tied up with diversified group Sankalp In for a Taj hotel in Ahmedabad.

This will be the company's fourteenth hotel in Gujarat, IHCL said in a statement.

The partnership highlights the growth momentum of the company and is a great addition to IHCL's domestic portfolio, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

The hotel, slated to open in early 2020, will have 315 rooms, the statement said.

IHCL operates 179 hotels including 30 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations.

