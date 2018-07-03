Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Idea-Vodafone deal will be cleared after DoT completes statutory process: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 14:08:30 IST

New Delhi: The government will clear the long pending Idea-Vodafone merger immediately after the Department of Telecom (DoT) completes all statutory formalities, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

"DoT has set rules for merger and acquisition. Idea Vodafone merger will be cleared without a single second delay once DoT completes all statutory formalities," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Ericsson's 5G test lab at IIT Delhi.

Both Idea and Vodafone were expecting the merger deal -- which will create India's largest telecom company -- to be completed by 30 June, 2018.

The deal was expected to be cleared in mid-June but the telecom department is considering to raise a fresh demand of around Rs 4,700 crore from Vodafone before granting clearance, according to sources.

Idea-Vodafone. Representational image.

Idea-Vodafone. Representational image.

In 2015, Vodafone had merged its four subsidiaries Vodafone East, Vodafone South, Vodafone Cellular and Vodafone Digilink with Vodafone Mobile Services, which is now called Vodafone India.

The DoT at that time has asked Vodafone to clear OTSC dues worth Rs 6,678 crore but the company challenged it in the court.

Following the Supreme Court order, Vodafone had paid only Rs 2,000 crore to get the deal cleared. The DoT now wants Vodafone to clear pending amount before it is merged with Idea Cellular.

The demand will be in addition to bank guarantee of around Rs 2,100 crore that DoT will seek from Idea for one-time spectrum charges dues. The merged entity is proposed to be named as Vodafone Idea Limited if approved by shareholders of Idea Cellular. It is estimated to have over 40 crore mobile customers from day 1 and 41 percent revenue market share for the combined entity.

Vodafone Group and existing promoters of Idea will hold 45.1 and 26 percent of the equity share capital of the merged company, respectively, and the balance 28.9 percent will be held by the public shareholders.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 14:08 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores