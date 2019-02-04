IDBI Bank shares tank nearly 6% after company reports loss of Rs 4,185 cr in December quarter

New Delhi: Shares of IDBI Bank on Monday plunged nearly 6 percent after the company reported widening of loss to Rs 4,185.48 crore for the December quarter 2018 as bad loans surged.

The stock slumped 4.07 percent to close at Rs 50.65 on BSE. Intra-day, it tumbled 7.67 percent to Rs 48.75.

On NSE, shares declined 5.68 percent to end at Rs 49.75.

On the traded volume front, 36.60 lakh shares changed hands on BSE and 1.8 crore units on NSE.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,524.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income fell to Rs 6,190.94 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 7,125.20 crore in the year-ago period, IDBI Bank said in a statement.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up to 29.67 percent of gross advances during the quarter, against 24.72 percent in the year-ago period.

