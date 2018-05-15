You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IDBI Bank loan fraud: Two independent directors quit after CBI files FIR in connection with Rs 600 cr scam

Business PTI May 15, 2018 13:37:29 IST

New Delhi: Two independent directors Ninad Karpe and S Ravi have resigned from the board of state-owned IDBI Bank days after CBI filed FIR in connection with Rs 600 crore loan given by the bank to former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran, his son and companies controlled by him.

Karpe and Ravi cease to be independent directors of IDBI Bank with effect from 11 May and 12 May respectively, an official said.

These directors had informed the board, which took note of their resignations on Monday.

Representative image. Reuters.

Representative image. Reuters.

The CBI's FIR had also named many officials including some of the independent directors including these two.

The case pertains to loans of Rs 322 crore and Rs 523 crore given to the companies of Sivasankaran, who was at the centre of Aircel Maxis probe for alleging that the then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran had put pressure on him to sell his company to a Malaysian telecom tycoon, a case in which Maran brothers have been discharged by a special court.

The loans later turned non-performing assets or NPAs.

The loan of Rs 322 crore was allegedly issued to Finland-based Win Wind Oy (WWO) by IDBI Bank in October, 2010 which turned NPA three years later, the CBI has said in its FIR.

CBI has named 15 bank officials who worked at senior levels at IDBI Bank in 2010 and 2014 when loans were sanctioned to the companies controlled by Sivasankaran in its FIR registered on a complaint from the Central Vigilance Commission, they said.

Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank Kishor Kharat (who was then MD and CEO of IDBI Bank) and his counterpart in Syndicate Bank Melwyn Rego (then Deputy Managing Director in IDBI Bank), along with then Chairman-cum- Managing Director of IDBI Bank M S Raghavan have been named in the FIR.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 13:37 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores