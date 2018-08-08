You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

IDBI Bank gets govt nod to sell controlling stake to state-run LIC; lender could receive Rs 13,000 crore capital support

Business Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 16:41:01 IST

Mumbai: IDBI Bank on Wednesday said it has received approval to bring down the government stake to below 50 per cent and get acquired by insurance behemoth LIC.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved Life Insurance Corp's proposed acquisition of up to 51 percent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank.

In a stock exchange filing the state-owned bank said that the government has conveyed its "no objection" to the reduction in government's shareholding to below 50 percent, relinquishment of management control in IDBI Bank and acquisition of controlling stake in IDBI Bank by LIC as promoter.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The acquisition of controlling stake by the LIC, it added, would be through preferential issue/open offer of equity, subject to regulatory approval and compliance with laws.

Post the transaction, IDBI Bank would become a subsidiary of LIC, which will have 51 percent stake in it.

Currently, LIC holds 7.98 per cent stake in the debt-ridden public sector bank.

Sources said the bank will get a capital support of about Rs 13,000 crore from LIC, depending on the share price of the bank.

IDBI Bank's shares closed flat at Rs 61.95 a piece on BSE.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 16:41 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores