IDBI Bank gets Cabinet nod for Rs 9,000-cr fund infusion, move aims at increasing lender's capital base

The government on Tuesday approved over Rs 9,000 crore capital infusion into the debt-laden IDBI Bank with a view to increasing the lender's capital base.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has cleared recapitalization of IDBI Bank with one-time infusion of funds by both government & LIC (Life Insurance Corporation). It will help both IDBI and LIC, and shows government's commitment to take banking to a sound level. pic.twitter.com/rs5RiFQnil — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The Union Cabinet has cleared recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with one-time infusion of funds by both the government and the LIC, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

Accordingly, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will infuse Rs 4,700 crore, while the government will pump in Rs 4,557 crore in the debt-laden IDBI Bank.

It will help both IDBI and LIC and shows the government's commitment to take banking to a sound level.

Early this month, IDBI Bank, a subsidiary of LIC, had reported widening of loss to Rs 3,800.84 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, hurt by higher provisioning for bad loans.

The bank had posted a loss of Rs 2,409.89 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19.

Its provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans zoomed to Rs 7,009.49 crore during the first quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 4,602.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total provisioning and contingencies during the quarter rose to Rs 6,332.05 crore from Rs 5,235.96 crore.

IDBI Bank is one of the five lenders which is still under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the RBI. The other banks under the framework are United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

LIC acquired controlling 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank in January this year.

