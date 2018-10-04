IDBI Bank board approves issuance of preferential shares to LIC to hike insurer's stake up to 51%

New Delhi: IDBI Bank board on Thursday approved a proposal for issuance of preferential shares in favour of LIC with a view to increase the share of insurer in the bank up to 51 percent.

The government has already approved the proposal of LIC to increase the stake in IDBI Bank.

The bank's board in a meeting on Thursday approved the proposal for preferential allotment of equity shares to LIC aggregating up to 51 percent of post issue paid up capital of the bank, IDBI Bank said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the board approved increasing authorized capital of the bank from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

The meeting also cleared a proposal for re-classification of LIC as promoter of the bank post-acquisition of 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, it said.

The board also approved alterations in Articles of Association of the bank.

Union Cabinet on August 1 cleared a proposal for purchase of 51 percent controlling stake in IDBI Bank by LIC.

The bank's board Thursday also approved allotment of 33.98 crore equity shares to LIC at a price of Rs 61.73 per share inclusive of premium amount of Rs 51.73 per share aggregating up to Rs 2,098.19 crore through preferential issue.

The allotment of nearly 34 crore shares will increase LIC's stake to about 15 percent. At present, insurance behemoth LIC holds 7.98 percent stake in the debt-ridden public sector bank.

The bank, in which the government holds 85.96 percent stake, had posted a net loss of Rs 2,409.89 crore in June quarter of this fiscal. It had gross non-performing asset (NPAs) of about Rs 57,807 crore.

The board of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in June permitted LIC to increase its stake from 10.82 percent to 51 percent in IDBI Bank. As per current regulations, an insurance company cannot own more than 15 percent stake in any listed financial firm.

LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.

With culmination of the deal, LIC will get about 2,000 branches by which it can sell its products, while the bank would get massive funds of LIC.

The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policy holders and subsequent flow of fund.