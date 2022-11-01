ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, has partnered up with online learning platform for older adults GetSetUp to start classes about financial decisions and investing. The classes will help older adults learn about topics like basic economic financial principles, types of mutual funds, investments for retired life, how various funds and other investments work, and more. These classes will help people develop and learn various financial skills and make better investment decisions.

Abhijit Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience at ICICI Prudential AMC, stated that the arrangement with GetSetUp will help investors simplify their financial journey and meet their investment-related goals. He said that the company hoped to create “great customer experiences through innovation, consistency & sustained risk-adjusted performance.”

Deval Delivala co-founder and SVP of GetSetUp also praised the partnership. “At GetSetUp, we are on a mission to empower older adults with skills and opportunities and financial literacy is a major part of it. The arrangement with India’s leading asset manager, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. is a step ahead in the direction of providing relevant and detailed information on financial tools that older adults could benefit from,” he said. Delivala hoped that the partnership between GetSeUp and ICICI Prudential AMC will help older adults feel more financially secure. It will also raise their confidence when it comes to understanding the financial options available to them.

GetSetUp provides people with a safe environment to learn from their peers as well as share the skills they have learnt during their lifetime. The company conducts about 3,000 live interactive classes every week. By signing up for an annual membership (Rs 3,000 per year), individuals can access hundreds of classes on entrepreneurship, DIY and more.

According to the Tech Spotlight Data findings released last month by GetSetUp, more and more older adults are opting for consuming online content through online devices. Learners can join GetSetUp from any mobile device and access select free classes on the learning platform.