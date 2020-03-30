ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking: Here's all you need to know about private lender's free service launched today

With life having come to a standstill for all with COVID-19 cases and the 21-day lockdown in force, ICICI Bank has announced WhatsApp Banking services for all its customers and also for those who would like to avail of its services even though they are not the bank's customers,

Customers can check a slew of services from savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block or unblock credit and debit card with ICICI WhatsApp banking services and also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity.

How to subscribe for WhatsApp Banking services?

You can add the number 9324953001 to your contacts and start a conversation by saying <Hi>. You will be automatically subscribed for these services. However, by starting a conversation on this number, it would mean that you are agreeing to the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp Banking.

How to start ICICI banking services on WhatsApp?

The customer needs to save ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001 to their contacts and send 'Hi' on this number using the mobile number registered with the bank. The bank will respond with a lowdown of the services available under this facility.

From the lowdown of services, type the keyword of the service required.

Check account balance: Type any keyword like bal, ac bal, acc bal, balance, account balance, my balance, check balance, my bal, check bal

View last three transactions: Type stmt, txn, history, transaction, mini statement, transaction history, check statement

Outstanding balance and view available credit limit of credit card: Type limit, credit card limit, cc limit, credit balance, credit card balance, cc balance

Block/Unblock credit and debit card instantly: Type block, unblock, block unblock, block my card, unblock my card, lost my card, card was stolen, found my card, hotlist, dehotlist

View details of available pre-approved instant loans: Type loan, home loan, personal loan, educational loan, car loan, bike loan, auto loan, instant loans

View nearest ICICI Bank ATM and branch: Type ATM, ATM nearby, ATM around me, ICICI ATM, ICICI Bank ATM, show ATM, branch, branches, bank branch, ICICI branch, branch near me, branches around

Check available nearby offers on travel, dining, shopping: Type offer, offers, offers near me, travel offers, dining offers, shopping offers, deal, discounts, promotion

Is WhatsApp Banking secure?

Yes, banking on WhatsApp is safe. All messages are secured with end-to-end encryption. Your account information is not shared with anyone. You do not need to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp.

Are there any charges applicable for using WhatsApp Banking services?

There are no service charges for using this service. However, charges will be applicable as per your data plan with the telecom service provider.

I am not an ICICI Bank customer. Can I still use WhatsApp Banking services?

Yes, you can use to ask queries related to nearby offers, ICICI Bank ATM and branches through WhatsApp Banking. All you need to do is add the number 9324953001 to your contacts and start a conversation by saying “Hi”.

I am not getting account balance for the request raised through WhatsApp Banking?

Ensure that the request for account balance check is initiated from your registered mobile number with the Bank.

