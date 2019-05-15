ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: ED questions Chanda Kochhar, her husband for third consecutive day

New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

The ED is recording statements of the duo in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

On Tuesday, Chanda and Deepak were grilled were over eight hours by the ED in connection with the aforesaid case.

In March, the ED had conducted raids at locations linked to the Kochhars, following which the duo was called for questioning to the probe agency's Mumbai office.

It had also questioned Deepak's brother Rajiv Kochhar from 30 April to 2 May, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case.

Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.

Former ICICI Bank CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kocchar are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day. ED is recording their statements in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ObnGLB7ezT — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

