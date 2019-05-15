Co-presented by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: ED questions Chanda Kochhar, her husband for third consecutive day

Business Asian News International May 15, 2019 17:48:55 IST

New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: ED questions Chanda Kochhar, her husband for third consecutive day

A file photo of Chanda Kochhar. Reuters

The ED is recording statements of the duo in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

On Tuesday, Chanda and Deepak were grilled were over eight hours by the ED in connection with the aforesaid case.

In March, the ED had conducted raids at locations linked to the Kochhars, following which the duo was called for questioning to the probe agency's Mumbai office.

It had also questioned Deepak's brother Rajiv Kochhar from 30 April to 2 May, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case.

Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 17:48:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement