ICICI Bank shares up 4%, market cap rises by Rs 6,631 cr amid management reshuffle buzz

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank rose by 4 percent on Monday, adding Rs 6,631.15 crore to its market valuation, amid reports of reshuffle of top management.

The stock gained 3.61 percent to settle at Rs 292.50 on BSE. Intra-day, it surged 4.10 percent to Rs 293.90.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer among the 30-share basket.

On NSE, shares of the company soared 4 percent to close at Rs 294.

The company's market valuation also moved up by Rs 6,631.15 crore to Rs 1,88,093.15 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 12.66 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Media reports on Monday said Sandeep Bakshi, who heads the banks life insurance arm, may be appointed the interim chief executive.

BSE has sought clarification from ICICI Bank with respect to news about reshuffle of top management.