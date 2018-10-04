ICICI Bank shares surge 6% to Rs 321 after MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar steps down with immediate effect

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank surged nearly 6 percent Thursday after its Managing Director Chanda Kochhar resigned from the bank with immediate effect.

Following the announcement, the stock soared 5.69 percent to Rs 320.90 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company jumped 5.77 percent to Rs 321.25.

The stock was the top gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the afternoon trade.

The board of the bank has accepted the request of Kochhar to seek early retirement, according to a regulatory filing.