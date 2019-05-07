ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 4% after lender's fourth-quarter earnings fail to impress investors

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank fell by nearly 4 percent Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter earnings failed to impress investors.

The scrip dropped 3.77 percent to close at Rs 386.25 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.33 percent to Rs 384.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank's shares declined 3.76 percent to close at Rs 386.20 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 20.15 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank Monday posted a 2.45 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,142 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.

On a standalone basis, its profit fell to Rs 969 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 1,020 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets falling to 6.70 percent of the gross loans as on 31 March, 2019, as against 8.84 percent at March-end 2018.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.