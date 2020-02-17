ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 945 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

According to a BSE filing, the bank has allotted 9,450 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 945 crore on private placement basis.

The bonds were allotted on 17 February, 2020.

The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years and there is an issuer call option on or after the 5th anniversary from the date of allotment, subject to RBI approval, it added.

"The bonds are eligible for inclusion as tier 2 capital of the bank...and have the rights, privileges and features customary for such tier 2 issuances," it said.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.10 percent per annum payable annually and were issued at par.

ICICI Bank said the bonds are rated 'CARE AAA; Stable' by Credit Analysis & Research and 'ICRA AAA (hyb)'; Stable" by ICRA.

ICICI Bank stock was trading at Rs 541.10 on the BSE, down 0.87 percent from the previous close.

