ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net profit up 2.45% at Rs 1,170 cr; gross NPAs fall to 6.7%

New Delhi: Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday posted 2.45 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,142 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal (2017-18).

On a standalone basis, its profit fell to Rs 969 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 1,020 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 6.70 percent of the gross loans as on 31 March, 2019 as against 8.84 percent at March-end 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans too came down to 2.06 percent from 4.77 percent.

Shares of the bank closed 0.11 percent down at Rs 401.40 on the BSE.

