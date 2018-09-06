ICICI Bank loan controversy: Chanda Kochhar claims was unaware of Videocon's business dealings with husband

ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive officer Chanda Kochhar, in her reply to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said that she was unaware of business dealings between husband Deepak Kochhar, promoter of NuPower Renewables, and Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot, a media report said.

Kochhar, who is facing a probe on the allegations of favouring family members in lieu of providing loans to a corporate house, has denied charges levelled against her by SEBI, Business Standard reported.

"The interest of the Videocon group directly or indirectly in the company owned/managed by Deepak Kochhar was never brought to the notice of MD and CEO, since both had their professional life and were bound by respective confidentiality clauses," Kochhar reportedly told SEBI, according to the newspaper.

Last week, ICICI Bank had denied charges of violation of disclosure norms with respect to the Videocon loan issue.

In a reply to SEBI's show-cause notice issued in May with respect to the alleged violation of disclosure norms, ICICI Bank said that it was not aware of the alleged conflict of interest situation and hence couldn’t make any disclosures.

In June, a preliminary examination by regulator SEBI favoured adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with the Videocon group.

Besides the SEBI probe, ICICI Bank's board also constituted an "independent enquiry". Kochhar is on leave till completion of this enquiry.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also initiated a preliminary investigation into the Rs 3,250 crore ICICI loan extended to Videocon in 2012 and the possible role of Kochhar's husband.

With inputs from agencies