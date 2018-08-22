ICICI Bank launches Manchester United-branded credit and debit cards

The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has entered into a multi-year partnership with Manchester United to offer a range of co-branded credit and debit cards to the British soccer club's millions of Indian followers.

As part of the agreement, ICICI Bank will offer two types of credit cards under the co-branded labels, the bank said on Wednesday. Each card will come with competitive rates, as well as qualifying for a wide range of exclusive privileges and discounts on merchandise from Manchester United online store and other affiliated partners here.

Privileges include, fully-paid trips to Old Trafford to watch a game, a chance to observe a first-team training session, signed merchandise as well as a Manchester United welcome gift. The statement claims that there are over 35 million followers of the soccer club in the country.

Benefits for the Manchester United-labelled debit cards include five reward points on everyday purchases, buy-one-get-one movie tickets if booked through BookMyShow, discounts on dining at affiliated restaurants, fuel surcharge waiver among others.

Manchester United is one of the most popular football clubs in the world with a 140-year-old heritage and a global community of 659 million followers. It has won 66 trophies so far.