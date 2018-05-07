ICICI Bank fourth-quarter net profit dives 50% to Rs 1,020 cr, bad loan provisions surge

ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a near 50 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit as its provisions for bad loans surged.

Net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs 1,020 crore ($151.94 million) from Rs 2,025 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Twelve analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs 1,077 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84 percent at the end of March, compared with 7.82 percent at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89 percent a year earlier.

Shares of the Mumbai-based lender, which started trading in 1998, ended 2.5 percent higher ahead of the results, outperforming a slightly higher main market.