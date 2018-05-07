You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

ICICI Bank fourth-quarter net profit dives 50% to Rs 1,020 cr, bad loan provisions surge

Business Reuters May 07, 2018 19:17:07 IST

ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a near 50 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit as its provisions for bad loans surged.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs 1,020 crore ($151.94 million) from Rs 2,025 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Twelve analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs 1,077 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84 percent at the end of March, compared with 7.82 percent at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89 percent a year earlier.

Shares of the Mumbai-based lender, which started trading in 1998, ended 2.5 percent higher ahead of the results, outperforming a slightly higher main market.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 19:17 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores